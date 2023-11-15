Former Toronto Raptors guard and Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams has fond memories of his time with the franchise.

Recently retired NBA shooting guard Lou Williams may have only spent one season in a Toronto Raptors uniform, but it seems that the organization made a great impression on him during his time there. Williams won one of his multiple Sixth Man of the Year trophies during his time with Toronto in the 2014-15 season, and now, he is getting one hundred percent real about the immense respect he has for the franchise.

Recently, Williams stopped by Paul George's Podcast P with Paul George podcast to discuss his tenure with Toronto and why he still remembers it fondly all these years later.

“If you know anything about Toronto, they roll the red carpet out for you,” said Williams. “So when I had that, I can’t imagine how it was when they won that championship—I envy that…one of the greatest years of my career…I had a ton of fun.”

“That championship” would refer to the 2018-19 Raptors squad, in which Kawhi Leonard led a deep Toronto squad past what was left of the extraordinarily injured Golden State Warriors to win the franchise its first and only NBA championship.

Lou Williams' Raptors squad, led by Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, did not have as much luck, getting swept in the first round by the Washington Wizards despite having home court advantage in the series. However, it seems that both parties have moved on from that frustration and harbor nothing but positive sentiments toward one another.

Williams announced his retirement from the NBA this past summer.