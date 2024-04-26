Interleague baseball is on tap Saturday as the Cincinnati Reds visit the Texas Rangers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Reds head into the weekend series sitting at 14-11 on the year, which is good for third in the NL Central. They are coming off taking two of three from the Phillies this week, and have won five of their last seven during their homestand. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 13-13 heading into the series, sitting in second in the AL West. They just lost two of three to the Mariners to open their homestand. These two teams will face on Friday evening. The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound. He is 3-1 with a 5.24 ERA. The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound. He is 1-2 with a 3.30 ERA.
are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Reds-Rangers Odds
Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: +118
Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -138
Over: 9 (-100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How to Watch Reds vs. Rangers
Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Rangers on April 26th.
The Reds are eighth in runs scored this year while sitting 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. Elly De La Cruz has been solid this year. HE is hitting .306 on the year with a .416 on-base percentage. He has five doubles, a triple, and seven home runs this year. It has led to 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored this year. Spencer Steer has also been great this year. He is hitting .258 with a .374 on-base percentage. He has six doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This has led to 19 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Jake Fraley is hitting great this year. He is hitting .362 on the year with a .423 on-base percentage. Fraley has played in just 16 games this year but has scored 13 times while driving in four runs. He has missed some recent games but is expected to be an option for the lineup in this one. There are also signs of Christian Encarnacion-Strand turning things around. He is hitting just .200 on the year with two home runs and 16 RBIS, but he has been hitting better as of late.
The Reds are 14th in team ERA while sitting 19th in WHIP and 14th in opponent batting average. It will be Hunter Greene on the mound for the Reds in this one. He is 0-2 on the year with a 4,55 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP. Only Andrew Knizner has ever faced Hunter Greene out of the current Rangers. He is two for eight against him with an RBI and two strikeouts.
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Reds on April 26th.
The Rangers are tenth in the majors in runs per game while sitting ninth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcus Semoenhas led the way this year. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .328 on-base percentage. He leads the team with 18 runs scored while having six doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBIs. Semien's RBI total is second on the team this year, just behind Adolis Garcia. Garcia has hit .299 this year with a .346 on-base percentage. He has seven doubles and seven home runs, good for 23 RBIs. He has also scored 18 times this year.
Further, Evan Carter is scoring a lot this year. He is hitting just .207 this year, but with a .305 on-base percentage, He has 16 runs scored while hitting five doubles, a triple, and four home runs. Still, he has just nine RBIs. Jonah Heim is driving in a lot of runs as well. He is hitting,275 on the ear with a,301 on-base percentage. He has seven runs scored, but with the help of three doubles and three home runs, he has 16 RBIs.
The Ranger's pitching is 20th in team ERA while sitting 15th in WHIP and fourth in opponent batting average. It will be Michael Lorenzen on the moon in this one. He is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. Last time out, he went six innings against the Braves, giving up just three runs and three hits. Current members of the Reds have just five career at-bats against Lorenzen, going without a hit.
Final Reds-Rangers Prediction & Pick
This should be a fairly close game. Both offenses have some good power and can produce runs. Both teams have been getting solid bullpen productivity as well. The difference in this game is the Rangers have the better starter going, and have a little bit more home run power. That will be the difference in a close game.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Reds-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-138)