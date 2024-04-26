The Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins square off in the second game of their three-game set. The Marlins returned to the playoffs last season, signaling they may be ready to take the next step. It was the first time they made the playoffs in a full season since they won the World Series in 2003. They got swept in the NLDS in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. They’ve crashed back down to earth this season, starting with a 6-20 record. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Mitchell Parker is in line to get the start for the Nationals. The 24-year-old has been lights out since making his MLB debut, winning both starts. It hasn’t been easy for Parker, drawing the Dodgers and Astros in his first two starts. He went five innings against the Dodgers, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. It would have been hard to top that start, but he did, throwing seven scoreless innings and striking out eight Astros. The Nationals hope to turn their fortunes around this series, as the Marlins have won five consecutive games and eight of the last ten.
Edward Cabrera is beginning to round into form for the Marlins, and Miami hopes he can eventually live up to the hype. He went six innings in his first start against the Giants, allowing five hits and one earned run. Control was an issue in his second start against the Cubs, allowing three walks and three earned runs. He was taken out after the fifth inning, as his pitch count had been getting too high with all the walks.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Marlins Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline: +122
Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline: -144
Over: 8.5 (+100)
Under: 8.5 (-122)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Marlins
Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT
TV: MASN, Bally Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins have been one of the worst offensive teams over their last ten games. They are batting just .223, averaging 2.8 runs/nine. They’ve scored more than three runs twice in their past ten games. Mitchell Parker will feel like he’s back in AAA facing this lineup since he started his career against the Dodgers and Astros. Parker allowed just two runs in 12 innings against these teams and should have no problem against the Marlins.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins seemingly need to hold a team to three or fewer runs to have a chance to win a game. Since their chances to score more than three runs don’t look great against Mitchell Parker, they’ll need Edward Cabrera to have a stellar outing. Cabrera’s lack of control got him into trouble in his last start. However, the Nationals don’t have much to take advantage of it. Washington’s walk rate is decent at 3.5 over their last ten games, but they scored just 3.4 runs per game.
Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick
Two of the worst offenses in baseball are facing off, with two pitchers taking the mound who have been performing well. It’s hard to pick the best out of a bad bunch and pick a side in this game, but if you are watching this game, you can cheer for good pitching. Cabrera and Parker are two of the rising stars in baseball, and they are in a great position to shut down the offenses. The total is somewhat low, but we will ride with these pitchers and take the under.
Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 (-122)