Raptors backup point guard Malachi Flynn had been out of the rotation but he recently has been receiving consistent minutes.

The Toronto Raptors have been a middle of the pack team to start the 2023-24 NBA season with a record of 4-4. They chose to maintain course and keep their roster they have rather than blow it up and enter a rebuild. They have some solid young pieces and players on the team, but it's not clear how high their ceiling is. One player who has seen his minutes increase recently is Raptors backup guard Malachi Flynn. Flynn recently talked about his increased role via Michael Grange of SportsNet.

“It's hard to catch the rhythm, per se, and I think basketball is a game of rhythm for everybody, especially skilled players. You kind of need a rhythm out there to feel good,” Flynn said. “And I think that consistency of knowing when I'm gonna come in and getting a consistent time, it just allows you to be more comfortable out there.”

Malachi Flynn is in his fourth season with the Raptors since they made him the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. It's been up and down for him so far in the NBA with him trying to find a consistent role with the team. But it seems like this is the year for him to break through and make an impact in the rotation.

Flynn has played in eight games off the bench for the Raptors so far this season at 13.4 minutes per game. He's been averaging 4.6 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 41.4 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 100 percent shooting from the free throw line.