The Toronto Raptors are in the states to take on the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Pacers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are having an up-and-down season to say the least. They are 6-8, and they are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors in scoring and rebounding this season, and looks to be on his way to an All-Star game. Pascal Siakam is not far behind him as he averages 19.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. Dennis Schroder is also having a respectable season. He is scoring over 16 points per game while dishing out 6.9 assists. His assist total leads the team.

The Pacers are having a good season, and they are coming off a game in which they scored 157 points without there being an overtime. Indiana is led by Tyrese Haliburton, and he is having an awesome season. He is scoring 24.7 points per game to go along with 12.0 assists 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. Myles Turner leads the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game, and he also protects the rim with 2.0 blocks. Turner is also the second-best scorer on the pacers. As a team, the Pacers are scoring 128.1 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Pacers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2.5 (-108)

Indiana Pacers: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pacers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, Sportsnet (Canada)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers can score, but they are only 8-5. The reason for that is their defense. Indiana gives up the most points per game at 125.9. Opponents shoot 49.9 percent against Indiana which is the second-highest in the NBA. The Pacers also allow the third highest three-points percentage. It is quite obvious that the Pacers will trade defense for offense, so they do slack on the defensive side of the floor. The Raptors are very middle of the pack when it comes to scoring, but they sould be able to in this game. If the Raptors can keep up offensively, and go basket for basket with the Pacers, they will cover the spread.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Pacers score 128.1 points per game. That is the most in the NBA by six points. Indiana also leads the NBA in field goal percentage while ranking fourth in three-point percentage, and ninth in free throw percentage. The Pacers score at will, and they play at a very fast pace. They have been able to score against any team they play, and this game should not be any different. As long as they score as they have been, the Pacers will cover the spread.

It is becoming very hard to bet against Haliburton. The young superstar is on his way to being one of the top players in the NBA if he is not there already. His ability to facilitate the offense is something every team should envy. With Haliburton on the court, the Pacers are going to have the ability to cover any spread.

Final Raptors-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are just slight favorites in this game, and I understand why. Indiana is on the second night of a back-to-back, and they played a long, hard-fought game last night. The Pacers are going to have some tired legs on the court, that is for sure. However, the Raptors played last night, as well. I am going to take the Pacers to cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -2.5 (-112), Over 238.5 (-110)