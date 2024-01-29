Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely signaled that he was open despite being surrounded by three Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens saw their 2023-24 season come to an end with a brutal 17-10 home loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Jackson had one of his worst performances of the season on Sunday at the worst possible time, putting to an end a Ravens season that looked extremely promising throughout the majority of the campaign.

This game was essentially put out of reach when Jackson threw an interception into triple coverage with the Ravens driving in the fourth quarter, ending that possession and allowing the Chiefs to take over. The pass had been intended for Baltimore tight end Isaiah Likely, who earlier in the play had signaled to Jackson that he was open.

He was not open.

After the blunder, the good folks on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, had a field day roasting Likely for the miscue.

Isaiah Likely was waving his hand to signal that he was open… he was NOT open. pic.twitter.com/FiLy2v4tnz — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 28, 2024

Some noted that Likely must have extreme confidence in himself to consider himself open while surrounded by three members of the other team's defense.

Likely putting his hand up in triple coverage is a level of confidence I didn’t know what attainable. — Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) January 28, 2024

In any case, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens now enter what projects to be a crucial offseason for the direction of the franchise moving forward. Of course, Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform for the long haul after he signed an extension with the franchise this past offseason; however, there will be questions about what exactly went wrong for the Baltimore offense against the Chiefs after they had looked so dominant throughout so much of the season.