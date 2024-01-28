Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense simply couldn't get it together in crunch time.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn't hide his frustration. Knowing the stakes, Jackson's fourth quarter interception all but doomed his team's chance of pulling off a comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

On a second-and-10 from the Chiefs' 25-yard line, Jackson dropped back and targeted tight end Isaiah Likely in the end zone. But Jackson's pass was picked off by Chiefs safety Deon Bush.

Lamar Jackson was IRATE after his interception in the 4th quarter 😡pic.twitter.com/RvCJZXINYG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

After the unfortunate throw, Jackson was seen on the Ravens sideline slamming his helmet to the ground in frustration. Later, he threw his head back in obvious frustration after watching a replay of the throw on a tablet, putting his hands on his head.

Jackson, Ravens offense falters late

Down by 10 points with under seven minutes to play, the Ravens needed that drive to end with points. Anything else would leave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs with the opportunity to pad their lead, or at least bleed the clock.

And yet, that didn't happen. Mahomes and the offense went three and out, using just one minute and 45 second of game clock.

But time was not on Baltimore's side. A nine-play, 29-yard drive ended in three points, cutting the lead to a touchdown. Mahomes found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 32 yards on a third-and-nine right before the two-minute warning.

The interception capped a nightmare second half for the Ravens offense. Of their five possessions on offense, two ended with punts, one ended with a Zay Flowers fumble at the goalline to hand the ball back to the Chiefs, then Jackson's interception, and last gasp field goal.