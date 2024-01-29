Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh came to Lamar Jackson's defense after his performance against the Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, star quarterback and presumptive NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens saw their 2023-24 season come to an end with a crushing 17-10 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, allowing Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl in the process. Jackson did not have his best game in this one, throwing a crucial interception into triple coverage in the fourth quarter that essentially iced the win for the Chiefs and sent the Ravens home.

Still, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not going to accept the criticism that Jackson will surely receive for this performance. After the game, Harbaugh spoke on Jackson's performance in the loss.

“His performance today was all heart,” said Harbaugh, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “He fought. He went out there and gave it everything he had, and so I don't think that's anything that I'd be disappointed in.”

It did not help matters on Sunday that the Ravens' generally elite offensive line was consistently exposed by the Chiefs' vaunted defensive front line. Still, Jackson made several errant throws and poor decisions, including most notably the backbreaking fourth-quarter interception, that is going to make things a bit awkward when he (most likely) takes home the NFL MVP award, the second of his career, next month.

The Ravens now enter a critical offseason for the future of the franchise, which has Jackson as its quarterback for the long term for the long haul after his recent contract extension.