Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins never really explained his absence throughout training camp and whether it was injury or contract related, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't provide a whole lot of clarity when asked about it, either.

Dobbins is now back with the Ravens at practice and was asked by reporters why he missed the start of training camp, via Jamison Hensley.

Asked why he missed the start of training camp, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins said that’s “a tough question.” He added that “it’s all good now” because he’s practicing again. pic.twitter.com/U3ZUEkBibJ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 23, 2023

“That's a tough question,” Dobbins said. “I was just being cautious. My teammates need me. So, I wanted to be there for my teammates. That's all it was. My teammates understood what was going on. So, it's all good now.”

Dobbins is entering the final year of his contract and will make $1.39 million this season. After missing all of 2021 with a knee injury, Dobbins came back and played 8 games in 2022. On his career, Dobbins averages a massive 5.9 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns in 23 career games.

Health and durability has been a major issue for Dobbins throughout his career. The 25-year-old from Ohio State has been highly productive when in the lineup, however, and might be closer to fully healed from his knee repair.

JK Dobbins may have been wise to avoid any extra wear and tear on his legs early in training camp, particularly without the safety of a long-term contract locked up. Running backs all over the league have had a difficult time securing long-term deals and financial security, and so Dobbins may have been protecting himself by missing the beginning of camp.

The Ravens offense could return to being one of the league's most explosive units with a healthy JK Dobbins in a contract year playing in the backfield behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was made the highest-paid player in NFL history with a five-year extension worth $260 million this offseason.