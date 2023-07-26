It's unclear when exactly Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins will be able to see action on the field. At the moment, Dobbins is on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list, though, the reason for his absence in Baltimore's training camp appears to be more than just about his body, as it's also not a secret that he is quite unhappy with his contract situation with contract with the team.

Even Ravens head coach John Harbaugh seems to have no idea about it.

“That’s a J.K. question,” Harbaugh told reporters when asked when Dobbins will return to the field (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN). “I wish it was a simple answer. There’s always a lot of things that go into football. There’s some complexity to it and we’re working through all of that. J.K.’s working through it. I’m looking forward to when he’s out there.”

JK Dobbins also missed the Ravens' mandatory minicamp last June, while lamenting about his contract situation. Dobbins is about to enter the final season of his current contract which will earn him $1.391 million in 2023.

The Ravens, on the other hand, would also love to see Dobbins see action first and prove that he is 100% healthy again after missing 27 games and playing in only 23 so far in his NFL career. He missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a torn ACL and also played in only eight games in 2022 while rushing for just 520 yards and two touchdowns on 92 carries.

If healthy and available, Dobbins should be this coming season's No. 1 running back of the Ravens, who also have Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon in the fold.