The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) have been a tough team to pinpoint through the first quarter of the season, but things might start to look clearer now that key players on both sides of the ball are getting healthier.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are not on Baltimore's final injury report and will therefore be ready for Sunday's London game versus the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This is obviously great news for fans who have been waiting to see these former All-Pros at full strength this season.



Beckham has been battling a lingering ankle injury that forced him to miss two games already. He returned last week for a big divisional clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers but managed just two receptions for 13 yards in the loss. The Super Bowl 56 champion got in a full practice on Thursday and could be the healthiest he has been since his Ravens debut in Week 1.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Humphrey saw his first bit of action in Week 5 after missing a month of the season due to offseason foot surgery. He recorded four tackles against Pittsburgh but clearly had some injury rust. The 27-year-old star is an integral part of the secondary, so it is imperative that the Ravens get him back to full capabilities for the latter stretch of the year.

The passionate fans in London should be delighted to hear that Odell Beckham Jr. and Marlon Humphrey, two of Baltimore's most intriguing playmakers, are getting the green light for a Titans game that could be tricky to navigate.