Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has dealt with another injury this season. Beckham Jr., who injured his ankle in a Week 2 win versus the Cincinnati Bengals, missed the two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.

The nine-year veteran spoke on the challenge of suffering another injury setback. “It's been tough. I've worked my ass off for a long time since that SB. Just to have a small, small setback that you never saw coming, it's just unfortunate.” Beckham Jr. said, “It never feels good when you're not at your very best,” via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Odell Beckham Jr. was able to return versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he recorded two receptions on four targets for 13 yards. In total, Beckham Jr. has seven receptions for 79 yards on the season. The injury must've been frustrating as Beckham Jr. had to miss the entire 2022 season dealing with a torn ACL he sustained in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Then he hurts his ankle only two games into the 2023 season.

The good news is Beckham Jr. wasn't sidelined for too long before he returned. Having Beckham back consistently will help the Ravens offense, who struggled tremendously with drops versus the Steelers and only put up 10 points. The Ravens limited his snaps versus the Steelers, but he should continue to get more snaps as he gets back to full health. Now, Beckham Jr. and the Ravens get set to face the Tennessee Titans in London.