We have a Baltimore Ravens Week 6 game scheduled against the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens surprisingly took an L against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. They looked in control for most of the game before they let the Steelers score 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Consequently, the Ravens enter Week 6 carrying a 3-2 record facing an unpredictable Titans squad. Once again, the Ravens will be considered the clear favorites in this one, but they should not feel too complacent. As the Ravens prepare to face the Titans, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Baltimore.

Baltimore Ravens Lost in Week 5

In Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, the Ravens lost to the Steelers, 17-10. The Ravens took the lead early on a 14-yard touchdown run from Justice Hill, before adding to their lead with a field goal. However, the Steelers were able to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game. The Ravens had a chance to take the lead late in the game, but Lamar Jackson threw an interception to Joey Porter Jr. The Steelers then scored on a long touchdown from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens and closed out the win. Despite the loss, the Ravens are still a talented team with a lot of potential.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Baltimore Ravens as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of Week 6.

1. Lamar Jackson Bounces Back

Following the Ravens' loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Lamar Jackson's performance raised questions. Jackson completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. He finished with a sub-70 passer rating while rushing six times for 45 yards. Jackson attempted a season-high 38 passes but fell short of his season-best yardage total by just one yard. His struggles were compounded by drops from his receiving corps during the game. Again, he threw a critical interception deep in Pittsburgh territory in the fourth quarter and later lost a fumble. This allowed the Steelers to run out the clock. Thus far, Jackson's season has been inconsistent. He has had multiple total touchdowns in three out of five games but none in the other two. We think he should bounce back big time against the Titans here.

2. Nelson Agholor's Impressive Performance

Nelson Agholor had a lackluster one-catch, four-yard game against the Browns in Week 4. However, he bounced back with a strong performance against the Steelers in Week 5. He caught four of five targets for 64 yards. Nonetheless, he missed a potential touchdown pass in the third quarter that could have put Baltimore ahead by two possessions. That said, Agholor still played the second-most snaps among Ravens receivers. That's even with the return of Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham from injury. Agholor should be a solid WR2 in Week 6 for the Ravens. We have him passing 60 yards once again.

3. Gus Edwards' Challenges

In the loss to the Steelers, Gus Edwards carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards. Edwards remained the primary ball carrier in the Baltimore backfield but saw reduced involvement as a pass catcher and in the red zone in favor of Justice Hill. As a result, Edwards had a less productive statistical performance despite efficient rushing. He is expected to maintain a role going forward but may not be a high-volume producer. These challenges will continue in Week 6. We have him tallying sub-50 rushing yards once more.

4. The Ravens' Uphill Battle

The Ravens' recent loss shouldn't be overemphasized. Sometimes, unforeseen circumstances can lead to a team's defeat, as was the case for Baltimore last week. In many ways, they outplayed their opponent but still lost.

As we enter Week 6, the Ravens continue to rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.3. Only the Dolphins (+2.9) and 49ers (+1.9) have a higher ranking in this statistic. In contrast, the Titans are ranked 23rd at -0.3 in Net Yards per Play. The Ravens' defense has been exceptional this season, and it's believed they can secure a victory in London. Betting on Baltimore seems like a reasonable choice.

Both the Ravens and Titans were in the United States in Week 5, so there isn't a clear advantage related to travel. This was in contrast to the Jaguars, who had already been in London due to their previous game. Both teams are looking to bounce back, but the Ravens have no business losing to Tennessee in London this week.

Looking Ahead

The Baltimore Ravens are a talented team with a lot of potential. They will surely look to bounce back in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans. With Lamar Jackson leading the way, the Ravens' offense should put up big numbers against the Titans' defense. Look for the Ravens to win this game by double digits, with Rashod Bateman having a breakout game.