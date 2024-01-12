Ravens' Mark Andrews takes first step towards postseason return

After suffering an injury that many initially worried could be career-threatening, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has officially returned to practice, per the team. This is great news for both the former All-Pro and the AFC's No. 1 seed, as they take this bye week to get fully healthy and prepared for the playoffs.

Andrews' potential presence on the field is a major boost for a Lamar Jackson-led offense that has already been operating at a dangerous level in recent weeks. It will be particularity interesting to see how he assimilates back into things, now that backup TE Isaiah Likely has become a key part of the passing attack (five touchdowns in last five games).

Even so, Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh will figure out how to accommodate Andrews. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been the Ravens' top pass-catcher for a half-decade and is a vital red-zone target. He suffered a fractured fibula and high-ankle sprain on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals and underwent surgery soon after.

TE @Mandrews_81 has been designated for return and returned to practice‼️ pic.twitter.com/lOnM6pWG3o — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2024

If he can progress through practice as anticipated and get the green light for the AFC Divisional Round, a red-hot team will somehow become even stronger. Mark Andrews had 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. His playoff performances have been fairly underwhelming to this point, mirroring those of Baltimore as a whole.

There is a different feeling surrounding the 13-4 Ravens this year, however. They beat strong competition at home and on the road, boast the runaway MVP favorite in Lamar Jackson and allow the fewest points per game. A healthy Andrews would presumably fit nicely with this capable and hungry group.