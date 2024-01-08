The Ravens and 49ers lead the way.

The NFL regular season is officially over, and now the playoff field is set. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are the top seeds in each conference. The latest odds have both teams favored for the Super Bowl, per BetMGM.

San Francisco 49ers: +225

Baltimore Ravens: +325

Buffalo Bills: +650

Dallas Cowboys: +750

Kansas City Chiefs: +900

Philadelphia Eagles: +1300

The Ravens ended the year as the top seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record and the 49ers ended as the top seed in the NFC with a 12-5 record.

The Chiefs and Eagles, last year's Super Bowl teams, are +900 and +1300 for the Super Bowl as both teams have taken giant steps back this season. The Chiefs face the Miami Dolphins on Saturday and the Eagles face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The 49ers have enjoyed Christian McCaffrey's Pro Bowl-type season, as he has rushed for 1,459 yards with 14 touchdowns and added another 564 yards and seven scores in the receiving game.

The Ravens have kept pace all year long despite a number of various injuries, but the play of Lamar Jackson has been at an MVP level. Jackson has thrown for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and rushed for another 821 yards and five scores in 16 games. He sat out the final game of the season with the top spot already locked up after the Ravens stunned the Dolphins the week prior thanks to five touchdown passes from Jackson.

If everything goes as planned (which it almost never does) the two favorites could face off in this year's Super Bowl.