On First Take, Ryan Clark and Bart Scott got into it over the hip-drop tackle that put caused Ravens TE Mark Andrews' season-ending injury.

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews is out for the season with an ankle injury after a controversial hip-drop tackle by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. On Friday morning, after the Ravens' 34-20 victory, former NFL defenders Bart Scott and Ryan Clark got into a heated debate on ESPN’s First Take over the merits of this type of tackle.

“[Wilson] got Mark Andrews, but he almost got Lamar Jackson, too. To me this is a dirty tactic and a dirty style of tackling,” Scott said. “When you grab them from the back and you jump, there’s nowhere for you to land but on their leg as they’re falling forward.”

He also called this “Exhibit 1” that the NFL competition committee should look at when deciding if they should outlaw the hip-drop tackle this offseason.

Ryan Clark was in disbelief when Bart Scott blamed the Mark Andrews injury on "a dirty style of tackling." pic.twitter.com/vNZvBnGYxl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2023

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark listened to all this with his head in his hand and vehemently disagreed with former Ravens and New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott.

“How do you get people on the ground then Bart?” Clark exclaimed. “If I’m chasing a guy, is my only chance to grab his waist and run with him down the field?”

The two Pro Bowl defenders went back and forth, with Clark defending his brethren’s right to tackle like this and Scott saying the league needs to get it out of the game.

Ultimately, because this style of tackling is leading to big-name players going out for the season, like in the case of the Mark Andrews injury, there is a good chance the league will ban it in the offseason, just like they did with the horse-collar tackle years ago.