The Ravens could be getting a huge boost to their offense against the Chiefs with Mark Andrews' impending return from injury.

The Baltimore Ravens are one win away from making it to the Super Bowl and it's the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs that stand in their way. With the toughest game of the Ravens' season awaiting them, they will be hoping to have all hands on deck, making the status of tight end Mark Andrews an important piece of the equation come Sunday.

Andrews, the three-time Pro Bowl selection, has missed a considerable period of time due to a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury. This has kept the Ravens tight end out of action since Week 11, including their critical 34-10 Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans. But barring an unforeseen turn of events, it looks like Andrews will be returning just in time for their AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The target was always the AFC title game. It was just really on Baltimore to get there. They are now there. They are one of these final four teams. Mark Andrews is expected to play, to make his dramatic comeback barring a setback,” Rapoport said.

From @GMFB: The #Chargers and #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh haven’t struck a deal yet; The #Ravens expect TE Mark Andrews back; The #49ers will know more on WR Deebo Samuel today. pic.twitter.com/3RDycbC9NP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024

Mark Andrews has been a dominant force for the Ravens for the majority of his six-year career with the team. For him to make a comeback in the Ravens' highly-anticipated matchup against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game is nothing short of a major boost for Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' offense.

Amid Andrews' absence, the Ravens have relied upon Isaiah Likely, who has performed admirably when called upon. With the 28-year old tight end's impending return, Likely will more than likely see a reduction to his snaps.

Mark Andrews has only played in 10 games for the Ravens this season (starting in nine of them). During those games, Andrews was able to catch 45 of 61 targets (six of which went for touchdowns) for a total of 544 yards.

Given his lengthy layoff, the Ravens may not want to throw him into the fire immediately. But given his standing as one of the Ravens' biggest offensive weapons for Lamar Jackson, don't be too surprised if Andrews is pressed into heavy action immediately given the stakes of their upcoming game against the Chiefs.