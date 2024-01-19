The Ravens will not have Mark andrews against the Texans

The Baltimore Ravens are not expected to activate tight end Mark Andrews from injured reserve to play this Saturday against the Houston Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mark Andrews has been dealing with a significant ankle injury, and the hope is that he could play in a potential AFC Championship game, if the Ravens win this weekend against the Texans. That was always the plan, according to Rapoport.

The Ravens have been dealing with the absence of Andrews since Nov. 16, when he hurt his ankle in the team's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens have not missed a beat since, winning every game after that to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The wins over the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins were standout performances from Baltimore than makes many view the team as the favorite to come out of the AFC.

This weekend against the Texans will be an interesting matchup. With CJ Stroud playing so well, the Texans might have a chance, but Baltimore still is viewed as a favorite in the game. If the Ravens can get past the Texans on Saturday, they could have an elite weapon in Andrews back in the fold for an AFC Championship game that would be against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens can get a win, and give Andrews a chance to return this postseason after many thought he would not be able to when he was initially hurt.