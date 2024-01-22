The Ravens coach addressed a question on the Baltimore tight end's availability.

Despite hopes that he would be able to return, the Baltimore Ravens did not activate tight end Mark Andrews for Saturday's 34-10 win over the Houston Texans.

When asked about the Ravens star's availability in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh gave a murky answer, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN:

“Ravens coach John Harbaugh on if the expectation is for TE Mark Andrews (ankle) to play in the AFC Championship Game: ‘We'll just see how it goes. If he's ready to play, he'll play.'”

The Ravens have been dealing with the absence of Andrews since Nov. 16, when he hurt his ankle in the team's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens have not missed a beat since, winning every game after that to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The wins over the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins were standout performances from Baltimore than makes many view the team as the favorite to come out of the AFC.

MRI results revealed that Andrews suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury against the Bengals in November. Before the injury, Andrews was having another stellar season. He totaled 45 receptions, 544 yards, and six touchdowns as the top receiving option for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.