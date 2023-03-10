Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce took a $2 million pay cut as part of a contract restructuring, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Friday tweet.

The restructure saved about $2.67 million in cap space. He can earn back the difference with incentives.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was another player to take a pay cut, losing nearly $683,000 that he can earn back through a playtime incentive.

According to Pro Football Talk writer Josh Alper, Michael Pierce was set to make $4 million between his base salary and a workout bonus. His cap number was $5.905 million.

Michael Pierce played in 71 games and started in 41 for the Ravens since he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2016. He earned 177 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in five seasons with Baltimore and one with the Vikings.

He did not play for the majority of the 2022 season after he decided to undergo season-ending surgery after suffering an injury in the Ravens’ win over the New England Patriots. He underwent surgery on his torn left biceps, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

Michael Pierce signed a three-year contract worth $27 million with the Vikings in 2020, including $18 million guaranteed. He has since played in 11 games between the Ravens and the Vikings, earning 26 combined tackles, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

The Baltimore Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky spoke on Jackson’s future with the Ravens the day before.

“I just think that’s the beginning of the end for Lamar [Jackson] in Baltimore,” Orlovsky said. “If the non-exclusive tag gets placed on him, I think it’s the beginning of the end for his time there. I also think it’s very dangerous in the locker room. I just think you are sending a message. This guy has been a model for your organization. He is a tremendous football player.”