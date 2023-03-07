With Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens still not able to reach a contract extension, it appears that the quarterback could either be headed toward free agency or could have the franchise tag placed on him. With this uncertainty, many believe that his time with the team could be nearing an end. This includes ESPN’s, Dan Orlovsky.

During a recent appearance on NFL Live, Orlovsky spoke on Jackson’s future with the Ravens. He noted that if the team chooses to place the Non-exclusive tag on Jackson, he could very easily be on his way out. If the two sides are unable to reach a new deal, the non-exclusive tag could be the route that they choose to go down. But by doing this, Jackson could be taken away by any team willing to give up two first-round picks.

“I just think that’s the beginning of the end for Lamar [Jackson] in Baltimore. If the non-exclusive tag gets placed on him, I think it’s the beginning of the end for his time there. I also think it’s very dangerous in the locker room. I just think you are sending a message. This guy has been a model for your organization. He is a tremendous football player,” stated Orlovsky.

“This offense without Lamar averages 16 points a game in the NFL last year, that is the worst. They are the second-best scoring offense in the NFL with him playing. That is behind the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Orlovsky added, “If I’m the New York Jets and the non-exclusive [tag is placed], I can’t get in my car fast enough. I’m driving right down to Baltimore, “Here’s our first-round picks, Lamar what is your contract value, we’ll pay it to you.” Now Baltimore then has to make a decision, but I think it opens the opportunity to lose this dynamic franchise-changing player.”

Lamar Jackson has proven to be one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. With his skill set, he could continue to be elite for the foreseeable future. If the Ravens are not careful, he could very well depart from the franchise sooner rather than later.