The Baltimore Ravens have used the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Eric DeCosta and the Ravens negotiated with Jackson up to the deadline, but as many expected, they used one form of the franchise tag. It was only a question of if they would use the exclusive tag or the non-exclusive tag.

With Eric DeCosta and the Ravens using the non-exclusive franchise tag, Lamar Jackson will get paid $32.42 million this upcoming season. However, there are other possibilities for Jackson this offseason. The first is that he strikes a long-term deal with the Ravens, which would essentially make the franchise tag a placeholder that allowed the two sides to get a deal done.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The other is that he could agree to a deal with a new team. The Ravens would then have the opportunity to match the offer and keep Jackson, or let him go to the new team and receive two first-round picks as compensation.

Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline forced action, and now we have some clarity on Jackson’s future. It is possible he ends up on a different team for 2023. It will be interesting to see if Jackson agrees to terms with another team, and if the Ravens will match the offer or take the two first-round picks.

The Atlanta Falcons have been cited as one of the favorites to explore making an offer to Jackson if the Ravens had placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. With the Ravens officially using the non-exclusive tag, the Falcons could be a team to keep an eye on.