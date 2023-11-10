Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a chance to show out against his former team, the Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns didn't exactly end on the best terms, but as OBJ, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, prepares to play against his former team for the first time, he has no ill will toward the organization he spent two and a half seasons with.

“I mean, I made great bonds and memories with those guys over there,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Once you’re on a team, you build a brotherhood that lasts way longer than anything else. Not to be like, ‘Oh, it’s another game to me,’ but it will be fun to go against these guys who are friends and brothers of mine. But definitely no animosity on my end for sure. A lot of love and respect.” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

After establishing himself as one of the most prolific wide receivers in the NFL during his first few seasons in the league, Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't nearly as productive in Cleveland as he was in his time with the New York Giants. In his 28 games with the Browns, OBJ posted 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and 7 touchdowns, numbers that are actually less favorable to each of his first three seasons in the Big Apple. Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play certainly played a role in his diminished production.

The one chance Odell Beckham Jr. has had to play against a former team came when the Browns faced the New York Giants back in 2020, a game that OBJ missed while on Injured Reserve. Beckham Jr. has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons, and even this year with the Ravens he's missed two game already. From time to time, OBJ still shows flashes of what made him one of the most dynamic and marketable players in the NFL, but with a breakout performance against the Browns, Beckham can put himself right back on the map.