Odell Beckham Jr. is set to join the Baltimore Ravens after signing a massive one-year, $15 million contract. But before he takes the field with the Ravens, Beckham Jr. hilariously roasted his new AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

Beckham Jr. is coming to Baltimore after last playing with the Los Angeles Rams. The wide receiver was asked about no longer playing for a “big city,” such as LA. OBJ proved that Baltimore is just fine for him, calling out the Browns in the process, via Melissa Y. Kim of AAJA Sports.

“Well I was in Cleveland,” Beckham Jr. said.

OBJ played in Cleveland from 2019-2021. The Browns traded their first and third-round picks in 2019 alongside a littany of players to acquire the wide receiver. However, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in 2020. The next season, Cleveland released him after a public fall out.

Beckham Jr. would go on to reach the peak of his career, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021. Immediately after leaving the Browns, OBJ proved why he is one of the best WRs in the game. After taking a year off, OBJ is back with the Ravens ready to succeed once more.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a major addition for the Ravens. Baltimore was in desperate need of a standout wide receiver. In their ongoing saga with Lamar Jackson, OBJ might be able to convince him to stay – for at least a year. Overall, Beckham Jr. gives the Ravens a much different element to their offense.

Playing the Browns twice a year, an improved offense will be key for the Ravens. Beckham Jr. will be looking forward to winning with Baltimore. But not so much the road trips to Cleveland.