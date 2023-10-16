The Baltimore Ravens held on for a 24-16 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to improve to 4-2, but the Ravens offense again looked stagnant at times. Another uninspiring performance has led to some heavy criticism from an anonymous NFL executive.

With the Ravens moving toward a more traditional pass-oriented offense, the explosive plays from quarterback Lamar Jackson which were once Baltimore's bread and butter are now few and far between.

“The defense keeps them in it, but I don’t necessarily think this offensive change is going to make them any better when it counts,” the executive said, via Mike Sando. “Lamar Jackson does not appear as dynamic as a runner, but in this offense, he does not need to be. He is regulated to pass from the pocket, but you are taking away the biggest weapon the offense had when you do that. Odell (Beckham) is not that guy anymore. Who are you truly afraid of on that offense?”

The subtle shot at Odell Beckham Jr. there seems unwarranted, but the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has not been very productive in the early parts of his Ravens tenure. He has nine receptions for 113 yards and has yet to score for Baltimore in four games. He does not have a game with more than three catches or 40 receiving yards.

By the numbers, the Ravens offense isn’t all that bad. Baltimore ranks 11th in total offense and 16th in scoring, but the passing game is miles behind the elite offenses in the league. The Ravens are 24th in passing offense as they average less than 200 passing yards per game.

Despite their struggles in the air, the Ravens are finding ways to win and sit atop the AFC North standings through Week 6.