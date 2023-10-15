The Baltimore Ravens came away with a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in London, and quarterback Lamar Jackson credited John Harbaugh and his staff for decided to get the players out there early this week so they could adjust to the time and atmosphere.

“I believe it was a great decision for us to be out here early instead of us coming out here last minute and then trying to let our body cope with what's going on with this atmosphere, this timing and stuff like that,” Lamar Jackson said, via the Ravens on X. “It was a great decision by coaches.”

"I believe it was a great decision to come out here early." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/18Xc3NJ2qT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2023

The decision by John Harbaugh and his staff payed dividends for the Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore moved to 4-2 overall, and will enter next weekend against the Detroit Lions in first place in the AFC North due to the Pittsburgh Steelers being on a bye this week. The win is also big with Joe Burrow seemingly regaining form after his calf injury for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson threw for 223 yards, a touchdown and an interception, completing 21-of-30 passes in the game. He also rushed for 62 yards on 13 carries, which led the team against the Titans.

The Ravens offense did not click on all cylinders. They reached the end zone one time, which was on Zay Flowers' first NFL touchdown. Justin Tucker kicked six field goals for Baltimore.

Regardless, the Ravens move to 4-2, and are right in the thick of things in the AFC North. It will be interesting to see how they fare over the next few weeks and as they get healthier.