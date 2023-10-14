Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is living in the present, but getting philosophical about the future of American football. The three-time Pro Bowler recently made comments about the game's international growth that were noticed by the NFL's X account.

“For this game to grow and be loved outside of America…it's a true testament to the game of football, which is such a beautiful thing,” Beckham Jr. said.

“We couldn't have said it better,” the NFL X account replied.

Beckham probably made the comments because his team is playing out of the country this weekend. The NFL has taken great strides in recent years to play games outside of the United States of America.

Baltimore faces off with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the latest edition of the NFL's London games. Baltimore enters Week 6 with a 3-2 record, while Tennessee is 2-3. The Jacksonville Jaguars have already played two games in London this season, facing off against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

The NFL's biggest international matchup this season pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5th. The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet in Frankfurt the following week.

Time will tell if the NFL can continue to create buzz in other media markets in countries around the world. Mexico has been listed as a possible site for future games. Brazil, South Korea and Australia are also possible locations for games. It appears that international football isn't going anywhere anytime soon–except to some more countries!

Odell Beckham and Baltimore kickoff against Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. (PT) on Sunday.