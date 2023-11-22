Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman reportedly left practice on Wednesday, but it is not a concern for the team.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman reportedly left practice early today with a foot injury, but head coach John Harbaugh said that he “should be fine,” according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It is a relief for the Ravens that Rashod Bateman is fine after leaving practice with an injury. Bateman is a key target for Lamar Jackson, and should receive an increased role in the offense with tight end Mark Andrews undergoing ankle surgery and expected to miss an extended period of time.

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also hurt his shoulder in the last game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but luckily that is not serious either. With Mark Andrews out, Lamar Jackson will look more to Odell Beckham Jr. and Bateman in the passing game.

The Ravens are currently 8-3 and atop the AFC North after last week's win over the Bengals. This week, they will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers, who are currently 4-6 but have talent that it takes to compete with any team.

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, each AFC division leader has three losses, so the race for the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye week is wide open.

The Ravens have games against the Chargers and Los Angeles Rams in the next two, with a bye week after the Chargers game. After that, a clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be huge for the playoff picture before closing out the season with games against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hopefully Bateman is able to stay healthy for this crucial stretch coming up. It seems that John Harbaugh and the team are confident that he will be.