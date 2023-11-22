Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson did his best to answer reporters' questions about his ankle, while also having a bit of fun

Some of us are lucky enough to have that person in our lives who worries excessively when we fall or get scraped up. The questions can grate on the nerves, but the concern should be understood and appreciated. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is experiencing this exact treatment heading into the team's Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jackson, who injured his ankle in Thursday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, continues to be asked about his health status. He decided to get a bit creative during Tuesday's media session when addressing the matter, per Sarah Ellison of Ravens Vault.

The former MVP jogged in place and did a little hop step to illustrate his current condition. “I believe I'm good,” Jackson said with a wry smile. “I believe I'm 100 percent.”

Lamar Jackson keeps saying his ankle is fine, but the media keep asking him about it anyway. So today, he had to show ‘em (along with his patented smile) pic.twitter.com/JbifSg2sb4 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 21, 2023

It is always good to see an athlete display a sense of humor, but it is even more reassuring to hear the 26-year-old emphatically allay all injury concerns. Because the truth of the matter is, when it comes to Jackson, there is no such thing as being a worrywart.

Although he has not undergone major surgery during his NFL career, Lamar Jackson has missed more than a month of action in each of the two previous seasons. That included a narrow AFC Wild Card loss to the Bengals this past January. His run-heavy playing style comes with high risk, especially where the lower body area is concerned.

He only briefly exited the Ravens' Thursday Night Football game, so the panic alarms should not be sounding for this weekend's road trip to SoFi Stadium. But fans know they can't put them away, either.