The Baltimore Ravensgot some tough news on Wednesday, as star cornerback Marlon Humphrey underwent surgery on a foot injury that he has been dealing with. While there is no timetable for his return, the Ravens are bringing in some insurance in the meantime by signing free agent cornerback Ronald Darby, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Rapoport had reported earlier Thursday morning that the Ravens were bringing in Darby for a visit. The contract is a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million.

Without Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens are definitely going to need reinforcements at the cornerback position, and Ronald Darby is serviceable fill-in. The former Super Bowl champion has had a lot of success throughout his career and should fit in smoothly in Baltimore. While Humphrey should not miss much time during the regular season, if any at all, Darby is one of the better replacements that the Ravens could possibly get so close to the start of the regular season.

As the Ravens tend to their issues at cornerback, the rest of training camp will be focused on the continued development of their new offense under Todd Monken. Lamar Jackson has been vocal about how much he loves the new system and the more pass-friendly attack Monken is bringing to Baltimore. Nevertheless, the results will need to show up on the field before anything can be set in stone.

Baltimore went 10-7 last season and lost in the Wild Card Round to the rival Cincinnati Bengals.