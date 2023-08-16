Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphreyunderwent surgery on an injury that he sustained to his foot. Despite having surgery, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says that Marlon Humphrey shouldn't miss much time, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“It's been a lingering thing and they took a look at it and said, ‘You know what, that's something we want to take care of now instead of waiting.'”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

It sounds like this is an issue that Marlon Humphrey has been dealing with for awhile, and ultimately John Harbaugh and the Ravens staff decided that it was better for Humphrey to have surgery now and nip this injury in the bud. Harbaugh later goes on to emphasize that Humphrey shouldn't be out of commission for too long and the absence might not even extend into the regular season.

Ravens fans will hope that Humphrey is back sooner rather than later given the mainstay that he is in the Baltimore secondary. However, Baltimore is fortunate that losing Humphrey might not be as big of a deal as it would have been in year's passed with all of the hype surrounding the Ravens offense.

Todd Monken has brought in a pass-friendly system in his first year as the Ravens offensive coordinator, and rumors are that Lamar Jackson loves it. The new offense to go along with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr and Zay Flowers has potential to pay dividends for Baltimore this season. If this is the case, then the Ravens could probably take their time in nursing Marlon Humphrey back onto the field after surgery.