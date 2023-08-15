After the dramatic offseason for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the star signal-caller is now comfortably back under center for his longtime team. This season is a bit different, though, as Jackson works with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. And the relationship seems like it’s off to a great start in Ravens training camp and the preseason, as Monken is allowing Jackson to have a bigger voice in the offense.

Reports out of Ravens training camp are that Monken is much more open to input from his star QB than former OC Greg Roman. After a joint practice against the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jackson explained how his ideas are becoming a part of the playbook.

“I was just on social media, and I saw a couple of routes, and I sent it to [quarterbacks] Coach Tee [Martin] and he was like, ‘I'm going to relay the message to Coach Monken,'” Jackson told reporters. “Coach Monken liked the play, so he put it in practice. We didn't show it today, but I feel like it will be good for us.”

Head coach John Harbaugh supports Jackson getting more involved and says his QB has an excellent football mind.

“He's a guy [who] thinks about football a lot — it's on his mind — and I think he always had his ideas,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “He had a couple good ones; I can tell you that.”

We’ll see if Todd Monken calls any of the Lamar Jackson plays in the next Ravens preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. There is no word yet if Jackson, who sat out last week’s tilt, will play in that contest as Baltimore tries to bring its preseason win streak to 25.