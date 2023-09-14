The Baltimore Ravens started out their season campaign with an insane demolition of the Houston Texans. But, opponents are only going to be tougher from here. Their next conquest is a newly-signed Joe Burrow along with his elite Cincinnati Bengals squad in NFL Week 2. Todd Monken, the team's offensive coordinator, knows that and his mentality entering the matchup is quite different.

Offensive coordinators are known to just implement play calls and run the schematics by team. It is the same job for nearly everyone in the NFL. However, there are teams that do not adjust well during the game or don't even shake up their schematics. Todd Monken ensures that he is not one of those coaches. He outlined how he changes schematics a lot in his latest statement, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“The reason you look back is to correct s**t. You don’t look back to feel sorry for yourself,” the Ravens OC said about wonky play calls. He also added how he switches a lot of their play sets before matchups, “You look back and say: ‘That has to be fixed, that has to be better.’ That’s what the word coordinator means: It means fix it.”

The Ravens are really going to have to step their game up in NFL Week 2. Their opponents, the Bengals, may be coming from a loss but still have a lot of proven upside in past seasons. The proper usage of Lamar Jackson and their weapons is going to be crucial in getting a winning streak going.