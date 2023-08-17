The Baltimore Ravens are looking to transform their offense this season with the additions of Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and bringing in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Beckham described what Todd Monken wants to do with the Ravens' offense, which seems to be throwing the ball more.

“I definitely think [Monken] wants to throw the ball, and we've got a lot of talented guys,” Odell Beckham Jr. said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “So, I think, just finding ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands and be an explosive offense — that's what stands out the most.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Beckham said that the team is still looking to perfect things in camp.

“As things progress — and obviously, we play in September, [so] we still have some time here to work out the kinks and get each and every play and concept down — I think that this will be a very explosive offense,” Beckham said, via Simmons. “It's an explosive team, as well. But specifically with the offense, I think that's the goal, is to be explosive.”

The Ravens are looking to become more explosive this season. Many have cited the lack of wide receivers around Lamar Jackson over the last few years as reasons why the offense could not pass as well as fans hoped. With Beckham and Zay Flowers now in the fold, along with Monken, who seems to want to throw the ball more, it will be intriguing to see how different the Ravens offense looks in 2023.