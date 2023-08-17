Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is going into the regular season with a new offensive coordinator for the first time since his second season in the NFL. After parting ways with former OC Greg Roman, the Ravens welcomed Todd Monken as their new OC this offseason.

Monken is joining the Ravens with an open mind when it comes to working with his players and accepting ideas from them. He explains how this approach will only create better relationships and trust between him and his players.

“If you empower your players, they’re more receptive to their ideas and they put more time and effort into it. When players have ideas, it’s been my background to, ‘Hey, let’s take a look at what you see,'” per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Ravens OC Todd Monken on implementing routes that Lamar Jackson sent in: “If you empower your players, they’re more receptive to their ideas and they put more time and effort into it. When players have ideas, it’s been my background to, ‘Hey, let’s take a look at what you see.’" pic.twitter.com/QcPfSYmPfA — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 17, 2023

Monken takes over as offensive coordinator after spending the last three seasons as the OC for the Georgia Bulldogs, including their back-to-back national championship winning seasons. Monken has lengthy experience as an assistant coach in both the NFL and college football, having been an assistant since 1989. He takes over for Greg Roman, who coached Lamar and the Ravens offense since 2019. Despite leading a great rushing offense which helped Jackson earn the MVP award, Roman was never able to put together a consistent passing attack for Lamar and the Ravens.

By bringing in Monken along with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers, Baltimore is expecting a much more explosive passing game this season. With Jackson healthy and signed to a long-term extension, the Ravens are hoping this offensive change which will advance Baltimore far in the playoffs.