A certain Lamar Jackson play brought out the memory of Gisele Bundchen's famous quote back in 2012

Back in 2012, Gisele Bundchen went viral during Super Bowl XLVI. Following the New England Patriots' defeat, the model was visibly seen uttering her famous comment in defense of Tom Brady:

“My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

Fast forward more than a decade later, and it seems that fans are remembering her words due to one particular play in this year's AFC Championship. During the second quarter, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson threw a pass that was tipped up in the air. As the ball fell back down, it was Jackson himself who caught it, running for a first down and sending the entire M&T Bank Stadium into a frenzy. (via Justin Penik)

Lamar Jackson pulled off his own tip drill pic.twitter.com/0Jqki9xewQ — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 28, 2024

This opened up the memory of Gisele's quote. prompting fans all over social media to bring her name up.

Gisele: Tom can’t throw and catch the ball himself Lamar:

pic.twitter.com/onGfQhCwdJ — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 28, 2024

Gisele: "He can't throw it and catch it himself."

Lamar: "OK watch this." — Kevin Flaherty (@KFlaherty247) January 28, 2024

Gisele telling Tom see you can throw and catch it yourself. Lamar did it — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) January 28, 2024

Did Lamar Jackson just catch his own pass? Someone notify Gisele. — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) January 28, 2024

Gisele at a past Super Bowl: "My Husband can't throw AND catch the ball!!!" Lamar Jackson: *bet* https://t.co/m8zf8vj7Qj pic.twitter.com/akC48FbeTd — You Don't Have The Range 🪑 (@SceneByAshlix) January 28, 2024

@NFL Lamar Jackson to Gisele bundchen.. what was that about catching your own pass? — Bryant Conally (@Bryantnhere) January 28, 2024

Despite debunking Gisele Bundchen's quote, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens fall short

Despite the highlight play, the Ravens ended up falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-10. Jackson threw for 272 yards on 20-of-37 attempts. He finished with one touchdown pass to Zay Flowers.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at seven apiece. Isiah Pacheco then rushed for a touchdown while Harrison Butler added a field goal to give the Chiefs a ten-point advantage entering halftime. The score would remain the same for most of the second half, with the Ravens' only points coming from a Justin Tucker field goal late in the fourth.

Lamar Jackson may have debunked Gisele Bundchen's quote about catching one's own pass, but just like Tom Brady back in Super Bowl XLVI, his team fell short of victory.