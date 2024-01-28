It was just not Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' year.

The Super Bowl hopes of the Baltimore Ravens have officially been shut down by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Lamar Jackson just could not find his weapons a lot of the time and had to rely on running or passing deep to Zay Flowers. This spelled the ending for the Baltimore Ravens season as they failed to convert their top seed to a Vince Lombardi trophy. Understandably, a lot of fans are livid after this loss to the Kansas City Chiefs,

“Ultimate choke job by the Ravens,” and “Ravens should have won that game & their offense is to blame for why they didn’t. So many opportunities squandered,” were just some common sentiments after the loss.

Lamar Jackson threw for only 20 completions out of 32 passing attempts. The Ravens could not march straight to the end zone on their drives. This was largely because of the coverage by the Chiefs secondary led by L'Jarius Sneed. Whenever the Ravens would run the ball, not a lot of yardage is gained. Chris Jones and the defensive line made sure to limit first downs on rushes.

Other members of the Ravens faithful tried to pin the blame on the officiating. However, some have noticed how the game's outcome would not have changed because of the style of play anyway.

“As much as they didn’t make calls when it mattered the Ravens still threw the game away,” a user wrote.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce pushed the Ravens' defense to their limits. The two contributed to a Chiefs attack that notched 22 first-downs without interceptions. This one-two punch also got 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. As much as the two did great, all eyes were on the Ravens' performance.

It prompted declarations like, “Dude, the Ravens choked,” and “It’s actually frustrating how hard the Ravens self-destructed at THEIR HOME FIELD.”

There is a lot to be livid about but the flock still has to stay strong. Hopefully, they can recuperate and learn from this AFC Championship game. Jackson and Flowers have something great going as well as Coach John Harbaugh. The lights may have just been too bright at M&T Bank Stadium for tonight but they will bounce back. If all goes well starting right now, they could win the Super Bowl next year.