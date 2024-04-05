The city of Baltimore took a hit earlier this year after the Key Bridge suddenly collapsed when a boat accidentally rammed into it. It was a fatal and costly accident. Now, both the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles are joining together to help.
Both franchises reportedly pooled together $10 million to the Key Bridge fund. The Ravens and Orioles each shared a statement regarding the situation.
We have combined with the @Orioles to donate $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund.
More on the donation: https://t.co/C34FTI9PxE pic.twitter.com/fPyHxmxYYA
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 5, 2024
And here is the Orioles post.
Maryland tough, Baltimore strong 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/SbnmOnI5Li
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2024
This is a great thing to see from both sports franchises. Considering the fans support the teams so much, it makes sense for the Ravens and Orioles to do their part and help. That $10 million should help out a ton as the city aims to eventually rebuild the Key Bridge.
It was surely a tragic situation. It could have been substantially worse but luckily traffic was stopped from entering the bridge when the incident took place. Several people were injured and there were several deaths. Just an unfortunate situation for those involved.
Hopefully, those who were injured can recover quickly. Additionally, RIP to those who lost their lives. The Ravens provided some additional information as to what the $10 million will go towards.
“The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund was established to provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy. This fund supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize, in coordination with adjacent efforts with the Foundation's strategic partners.”
For anybody interested in helping out, you can hit this link and donate to the Key Bridge fund alongside the Ravens and Orioles. The more help the better!
Ravens, Orioles 2024 outlooks
Baltimore sports are looking fantastic these days as both the Ravens and Orioles look like true contenders. The Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL for several years now and many believe they're a potential favorite next season now that they have Derrick Henry.
Meanwhile, the Orioles have continued to build a contender by developing their young players. They have a ton of talent on the roster and it's only going to get better. Guys like Jackson Holiday and Coby Mayo are still in Triple-A. However, they're both due to make the jump to the bigs at some point this season. If that's the case, this team is going to be dangerous come playoff time.
Although the Key Bridge incident is a tragedy Baltimore must face head on, at least people can find enjoyment in their favorite sports teams. It's a nice way to take your mind off of what's happening in real life and just enjoy yourself a little bit.