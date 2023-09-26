The Tampa Bay Rays are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox for the last two games between these teams this season. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays are 2.5 games back in the AL East. Tampa Bay holds the top Wild Card spot, but they are still chasing the division crown. They have won nine of the 11 games played against the Red Sox this season. In those games, the Rays are batting .245 with 12 home runs, 28 doubles, and 59 runs scored. Yandy Diaz leads the team with 13 hits, two home runs, and nine runs scored against the Red Sox. Brandon Lowe has hit five home runs, and scored seven runs against the Red Sox this season. On the mound, the Rays have a team 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 11.3 K/9 against Boston. However, just two of their 11 starts have been quality this season.

The Red Sox have lost eight of their last 10 games, and they lost two of three against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend. Against the Rays, the Red Sox are batting .204 with six home runs, and 39 runs scored. Justin Turner leads the team with 10 hits against the Rays. He also has five runs scored, a home run, and eight RBI. On the mound, the Red Sox have a 5.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 10.0 K/9. Just two of their 11 starts have been quality.

Zach Eflin will be the starting pitcher for the Rays. Tanner Houck will get the ball for the Red Sox.

Here are the Rays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Red Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+146)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Eflin has been one of the best pitcher for the Rays. He has a 3.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 182 strikeouts, and opponents are batting .235 off him. He has already started against the Red Sox this month, and it was not a bad start. Eflin went five innings, allowed three runs on five hits, and struck out seven in the game. That is not a great start, but it is not a bad one by any means. The Rays have a rested bullpen, so they should be able to back Eflin up in this game. If Eflin can have a similar start in this one, the Rays will cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox need their offense to come alive in this game. Houck is a hit-and-miss type of pitcher. He has a few good starts, but he has a few bad ones, as well. Boston needs to back up their pitcher in this game. As team, the Red Sox are hitting .261 this season, and they are slugging .430. They have a good offense, and they should be able to put pressure on the defense in this game. At home, their average jumps to .281, and their slugging goes up to .456. They are a much better offense at Fenway Park, and they need to prove it in this game. If they do that, the Red Sox will cover the spread.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This game should end up being close. However, the Rays have the better pitcher on the mound. I am going to take the Rays to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+146), Under 8 (-108)