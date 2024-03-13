It's been nearly six years since Steven Spielberg‘s Ready Player One came out. However, a sequel, Ready Player Two, could be coming soon.
Roger Friedman of Showbiz411 is reporting that Spielberg won't be directing the sequel. Instead, he will only produce the forthcoming adaptation of the sequel novel. He's got a quiet year coming up, dubbing it the “discovery phase” as he tries to figure out what's next.
Steven Spielberg is one of the most iconic filmmakers of all time. He's known for his blockbuster films including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones series (he directed the first four films).
He has also made dramatic films. Spielberg directed the likes of The Color Purple, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List, Minority Report, The Post, and West Side Story.
Spielberg's latest film, The Fablemans, was released in 2022. The film landed seven Oscar nominations but went home empty-handed.
Ready Player One
Ready Player One is an adaptation of the novel of the same name. The futuristic film is set in 2045 where society primarily reside in OASIS, a virtual reality simulation. A teen, Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), enters a contest that would grant the winner ownership of the virtual reality world.
Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, and Mark Rylance also star in the film.
The film was a huge hit, grossing nearly $600 million worldwide at the box office. A sequel is coming, an adaptation of the sequel novel, Ready Player Two. The story continues Wade's story after gaining ownership of OASIS.