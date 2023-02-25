Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous directors in the world. He has helmed timeless hits, record-breaking box office successes and iconic movies that are beloved by generations. His resume is jam-packed with some of the greatest movies ever made, such as Jaws, ET, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List and so many more. Spielberg has been in the news recently due to the sweeping success of his latest movie, The Fabelmans, which is an autobiographical film dedicated to his parents. With his name once again back in the Hollywood deadlines, let’s look at Steven Spielberg’s net worth in 2023.

Steven Spielberg’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $8 billion

Steven Spielberg’s net worth in 2023 is estimated at a whopping $8 billion, including Celebrity Net Worth.

The figure, while beyond incredible, is definitely understandable to a degree. Spielberg’s movies have been box-office miracles, with some of them being among the highest-grossing movies of all time. For instance, Jurassic Park alone made over a billion dollars worldwide, closely followed by ET with $792 million and the 2008 Indiana Jones with $786 million, according to Statista.

All of these movies were made on relatively small budgets compared to modern-day blockbusters, so the profit margin was even bigger for the studios and Spielberg himself. However, before we get to his success, let’s look at how Steven Spielberg accrued his net worth in 2023.

Steven Spielberg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 18th, 1946. As he was born in an Orthodox Jewish family, the wounds from the Holocaust were still fresh, especially due to his father losing so many relatives in Europe. That is what pushed him, later on, to create Schindler’s List.

Spielberg’s family moved around quite a bit, finally settling in California, when he was just about to enter high school. However, even before high school, the famous director started making movies, most noticeably during his time in the Boy Scouts. In California, in close proximity to the biggest movie studios in the world, is where Spielberg thrived.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Early on, his story attracted attention and he began work for Universal Studios, as an unpaid assistant. Due to his work there, Spielberg’s grades started suffering and he could not get into the University of Southern California film program, but a conversation on the tour bus to Universal got him some attention.

After creating a short that impressed executives at the studio, Spielberg signed a seven-year directorial deal in 1968, when he was just 22 years old, making him the youngest director signed to that type of contract with a major studio. It would be seven years until Spielberg hit it big with Jaws, a movie that won three Academy Awards and still remains one of the best movies ever made.

A few years later, Spielberg would earn his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for Close Encounters of the Third Kind. His career exploded from there. Spielberg directed the Indiana Jones trilogy, together with the fourth installment in 2008, but also moved into more serious topics, with the 1993 historical drama Schindler’s List. He recently released Ready Player One, the film adaptation of a best-selling science fiction novel. Spielberg has also directed comedies and historical epics, adding to his bonafides as one of the most versatile directors in cinema.

Overall, Steven Spielberg’s movies have 147 Academy Award nominations and 35 wins, together with 116 BAFTA nominations with 22 wins, and 75 Golden Globes nominations with 16 wins. Spielberg himself has three Academy Awards, with two of them being for Best Director, for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, and one for Best Picture, for Schindler’s List.

It is truly an illustrious career and he has the potential to increase his award count if The Fabelmans can sweep up some of these huge accolades as we approach March and the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony.

In terms of income, apart from movies, Steven Spielberg also earned massive sums through Universal Parks. It was all caused by an offer MCA made to him in 1993, when Spielberg accepted a much smaller initial take from other studios but made a 2% cut of every ticket sold at these parks. However, he is no longer paid that money, due to the fact he sold his production company to Comcast, later owner of MCA, thus ending the arrangement.

Spielberg also cut a deal with George Lucas, trading 2.5% of all income from Close Encounters of the Third Kind for 2.5% of all Star Wars income. While Lucas did make good money from the Spielberg movie, the 2.5% from Star Wars is paying Spielberg even to this day.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Steven Spielberg’s net worth in 2023?