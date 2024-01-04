This will be something new for Ready Player One fans.

2024 will see the Readyverse taking the Ready Player One franchise to a whole new level.

Futureverse, a leading AI and metaverse tech company, announced the formation of Readyverse studios, according to PR Newswire.

Ready Player One to enter the metaverse with Readyverse Studios

The release states: “Readyverse Studios is building the definitive destination for fans to explore their favorite stories and IP in the metaverse, leveraging web3, metaverse games and experiences, augmented reality, and virtual reality technologies.”

Readyverse Studios has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to exclusively bring the Ready Player One franchise to the metaverse across web3.

It's getting the groundwork prepped for Ready Player One by making the promise of the open metaverse a reality. It will be a multi-world, multi-IP, open metaverse for consumers who want to experience it.

“The future has arrived even more quickly than I imagined,” Ernest Cline, Co-Founder of Readyverse Studios, said. “With Readyverse Studios, we have the opportunity to leverage the revolutionary technology Futureverse has been building for several years to bring to life the best possible version of the metaverse. I'm confident with this team, we have the brightest minds and biggest hearts in place to lead us into the next chapter of our collective future…a future that would make Wade Watts and James Halliday proud.”

Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, Co-Founders of Readverse Studios, said, “We could not be more excited to be sharing this unprecedented news with the world today. With Ernie, Dan and our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery — we have the unique opportunity to help bring the metaverse to life beginning with the IP that first showcased its potential. This is just the beginning of our collaboration with both Hollywood and global brands as we set out to develop a path for beloved commercial IP to shape the future of online entertainment, gaming, and social experiences.”

Ready Player One fans definitely have a futuristic experience to look forward to.