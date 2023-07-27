It's been nearly two months since Chris Sale last pitched in the big leagues but it appears he's nearing full strength amid a shoulder injury. The Boston Red Sox left-hander threw 20 pitches to hitters in Triple-A Worchester Thursday and will make his first rehab start Tuesday. After his bullpen, Sale made it clear he's open to any role Alex Cora wants to put him in once he returns to the Majors, whether it be as a starter, reliever, opener, or closer, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Here is a brief video of Sale:

Chris Sale – who threw 20 pitches to hitters in Worcester – says he is open to any role (starter, opener, bullpen) when he returns to the Red Sox. “I want to get there as quick as I can.” https://t.co/pcFjqMuOPr via @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/1f4jLPkwF2 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 27, 2023

Sale is 5-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 11 starts in 2023, striking out 71 in 59 innings and walking just 15. While he's been hit around at times, it's good to see the southpaw is at least pounding the strike zone. Command has proven to be a problem at times in recent years.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The veteran is no stranger to coming out of the bullpen if that did happen. Sale came up to the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox as an electrifying set-up man who even closed out games at times for the South Siders before transitioning to a starter in 2012. It's not unfamiliar territory for him.

At this point, Chris Sale just wants to pitch again. The last three seasons for him have been ravaged by injuries, making just two starts in 2022 and a mere nine in 2021. When healthy, we all know what Sale is capable of. It's just a matter of actually staying off the IL this time around.

If all goes well on Tuesday in the Minors, it's likely Sale is back with the Red Sox by next weekend.