Red Sox manager Alex Cora gets brutally honest on Boston’s recent skid after getting swept by Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox had quite a series to forget in their three-game home set against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston allowed 40 total runs over the series, with 28 of them coming in its second half opener. From the failure to continually take advantage of key runners in scoring position situations to the six total errors committed, the Red Sox had arguably their worst series in the 2022 campaign.

Even as the Red Sox now sit at a 1-9 record in their last 10 games and still remain outside of the current American League wild-card picture, manager Alex Cora is not throwing in the towel on his team. As he noted after the 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday, he well recognizes that his team is not playing up to expectations, but there is still time to turn the tide on the season.

“The brand of baseball we’re playing is awful,” Cora said. “We’re not catching the ball. We’re not putting good at-bats. We’re not throwing strikes. It’s bad. It’s really bad right now. But we’re talented. And we can turn it around quick. And it starts tomorrow. We gotta show up tomorrow, we have to show up tomorrow and play good baseball.”

For now, the Red Sox will have a combined seven home games upcoming against the Cleveland Guardians and the current NL Central leaders in the Milwaukee Brewers. After that, Boston will then be in for its first road trip of the second half of the season, which will include a three-game set against the Houston Astros.