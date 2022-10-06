‘Thank you Boston’: Dennis Eckersley’s emotional message to Red Sox fans after final broadcast

The Major League Baseball regular season concluded for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. In what turned out to be a highly disappointing season, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East. It is a sad way to end any season, but particularly this season.

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher and long time Red Sox broadcaster called it quits. It was already known that this was his last season in the booth for Boston. But that made it no less sad for fans or for Eckersley himself. After Wednesday’s game, Eckersley shared an emotional moment saying goodbye.

Dennis Eckersley signs off from the Red Sox booth for one last time “Thank you Boston” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tRWyLSuGvi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 5, 2022

“Thank you Boston. Thank you New England for having me. Forever in my heart. This is a special, special day and I will never forget it. Thank you Red Sox,” Eckersley said while sobbing.

The legendary pitcher began his broadcasting career for NESN (New England Sports Network) back in 2003. He has been a part time color commentator for Boston for the last 20 years. ‘Eck’ as he has come to be known, has been ingrained in the Red Sox culture and will be missed.

During his playing days, Eckersley pitches from 1975 to 1998. He had two stints with the Red Sox, from 1978 to 1984 and then signed in Boston for his 24th and final season. He was a six-time All-Star, American League MVP in 1992 when he also won the Cy Young Award and captured a World Series title in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics.

Boston’s booth will sound odd for quite some time without him.