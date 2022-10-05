MLB
‘I’m proud of the man I’ve become’: Xander Bogaerts gets real on potential last game with Red Sox
Despite missing the playoffs with a 77-84 record a year after the Boston Red Sox reached the ALCS, Xander Bogaerts has remained consistent as one of the best hitting shortstops in the league. A dip to his power production numbers notwithstanding, he has posted arguably his best all-around season in 2022, after an impressive improvement to his defensive metrics.
But the next game Bogaerts plays for the franchise might also be the last time he steps foot in Fenway Park as a member of the home team, as he’s set to enter free agency for the first time in his career.
If this is indeed Xander Bogaerts’ swan song with the Red Sox, then the shortstop is well-justified in feeling proud of the person he has become during his 10-year run in Boston. Bogaerts spoke with Chris Cotillo of Mass Live and reflected on just how valuable the experiences he’s gained have been to his journey from a fearful 21-year old to a grizzled 30-year old veteran.
“I remember coming here as a little kid and was afraid of being on the field in the postseason. I remember. I just always wanted to be on the bench and watch the game. I hit that double in Detroit and (Mike) Napoli’s like, ‘You’re gonna play the next day.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, I don’t want to play the next day.’ Then (manager) John (Farrell) told me, ‘Hey, come here kid.’ I’m like, ‘(expletive),” Bogaerts recalled.