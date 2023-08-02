The Boston Red Sox will try and win the series as they face the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. We are at T-Mobile Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Red Sox-Mariners prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Sox defeated the Mariners 6-4 on Tuesday. Now, they will attempt to take the series on Wednesday. Things started well for the Mariners as Eugenio Suarez singled to left field to give the M's a 1-0 lead. Later, the Red Sox fought back in the fourth inning when Christian Arroyo clapped a double to deep right field to drive two runs in to take the lead. Reese McGuire added a run with a sacrifice fly. Additionally, the Sox added two more in the fifth inning when Alex Verdugo smashed a pitch to deep center field for a home run. It was his eighth home run of the season, and it gave the Red Sox a 5-1 lead. However, the Mariners answered back with a two-run bomb from Suarez in the fifth to trim the lead to 5-3.

McGuire added a run for Boston in the sixth when he hooked a shot to deep left field for a solo home run. Also, the M's got a run back in the eighth when Ty France doubled to left. But the Mariners could not get any more and succumbed to the Sox.

Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Red Sox and is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out seven in a win over the San Francisco Giants.. Crawford has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his past five outings. Meanwhile, Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and comes in with a record of 9-5 and a 3.83 ERA. Gilbert went 6 1/3 innings in his last start while allowing two earned runs on nine hits while striking out five in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Somehow, he escaped many jams in the win.

Here are the Red Sox-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Mariners

TV: New England Sports Network, DIRECTTV Sports Net Northwest, LLC

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 4:11 PM ET/1:11 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are 57-50 and sitting in fourth place in the AL East. Additionally, they are 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the AL. They have gotten here mainly thanks to their offense. Significantly, they are third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, sixth in runs, and sixth in slugging percentage. But they are only 20th in home runs. Regardless, they have some power to put teams away.

Justin Turner is batting .286 with 17 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 666 runs. However, he is dealing with a heel injury and may not play today. Rafael Devers is hitting .264 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 58 runs. Likewise, Masataka Yoshida is batting .306 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 55 runs. Jarred Duran is hitting .312 with six home runs, 35 RBIs, and 42 runs.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if their offense can stack runs as they did on Tuesday. Also, they need Crawford to have a good outing on the mound.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are 55-52 and are currently fourth in the AL West. Moreover, they are 3.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the AL. But it's been their pitching that has done this, as their offense has been inconsistent. Ultimately, they are only 26th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, 15th in runs, 12th in home runs, and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is batting just .251 with 17 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 63 runs. Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .238 with 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 45 runs. Suarez is batting .229 with 15 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 43 runs. Additionally, Cal Raleigh is hitting .229 with 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 49 runs.

The Mariners will cover the spread if they can get their offense going. Likewise, they need Gilbert to continue to pitch well.

Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Both teams are battling for a playoff spot. However, Gilbert is the better pitcher in this matchup. Assuming the Mariners can get him at least four runs, Gilbert can do the rest. Therefore, expect the Mariners to cover the odds in the matinee.

Final Red Sox-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+160)