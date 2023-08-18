It is one of the most famous rivalries in sports, as the Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees. We are in legendary Yankees Stadium as we are sharing our MLB odds series, making a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Sox will come into this series with a record of 63-58. Significantly, they are 6-4 over their past 10 games. It has been an inconsistent month for them, as they have gone 7-8 through 15 games. Unfortunately, it has hindered their playoff chances, as they are 3 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot in the AL Wildcard spot.

The Yankees are 60-61 and in a miserable five-game losing streak. Moreover, they are 2-8 over their past 10 games. It has been a terrible month for the Bronx Bombers, as they are 5-10 over 15 games. Sadly, they are quickly falling out of the playoff race. The Yankees are 6 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the AL.

The Red Sox lead the series 5-1 this year. Additionally, the Sox swept the Yankees in June at Fenway. The Red Sox also won two of three at Yankees Stadium. Curiously, the Yankees went 13-6 against the Sox last year.

Brayan Bello will start for the Sox and comes in with an 8-7 record with a 3.81 ERA. Recently, he went 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on nine hits in a loss to the Detroit Tigers. Bello had previously stringed three straight starts with six-or-more innings.

The Yankees have yet to announce a starter. Therefore, we might see a bullpen game.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+155)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are dealing with some issues. Yet, they still remain strong. The Red Sox are fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, eighth in runs, 18th in home runs, and seventh in slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are also hoping Justin Turner can play. Unfortunately, he has dealt with some nagging injuries. But Turner is batting .285 with 19 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 70 runs. Furthermore, he is 5 for 16 since returning from his latest injury. Rafael Devers is hitting .262 with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 62 runs. Additionally, Masataka Yoshida is batting .298 with 12 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 58 runs.

Bello will need to rebound from his bad outing. Ultimately, he will face a lineup that has two power hitters and not much else. Bello hopes to help the starters improve their 20th ranking in the league. Then, he will turn the ball over to a bullpen that is 13th in the league.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can get on the scoreboard early. Then, Bello must watch his pitches to Aaron Judge.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Bronx Bombers have not lived up to their famous nickname. Instead, they are 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, 23rd in runs, eighth in home runs, and 22nd in slugging percentage. If the Yankees are not battering home runs, they are not scoring.

Aaron Judge still lead the Yankees in home runs despite missing numerous games. Significantly, he is batting .281 with 22 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 50 runs through 67 games. DJ LeMahieu is hitting .242 witrh eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 35 runs. Also, Gleyber Torres is batting .265 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 65 runs. Giancarlo Stanton is hitting .201 with 18 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 33 runs.

But the Yankees will need good pitching. Furthermore, their starters, with the exception of Gerrit Cole, have struggled. The Yankees' starters are 22nd in team ERA. However, they still have the best bullpen in baseball. The Yankees will need to show some skills on the mound and avoid making mistakes to Devers, Turner, or Yoshida.

The Yankees will cover the spread if they can get some hits together. Then, they need a good outing on the mound from their pitchers.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox have dominated this series this year. Therefore, they know how to play the Yankees. Expect Bello to bounce back and pitch well in this game. Likewise, expect the hitters to take advantage of any mistakes the Yankees make on the mound. It will be a tough game for the Yankees. Thus, the Red Sox will cover the odds.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+155)