The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels square off in the first game of a double-header Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds won a close one during game one of the series. Cincinnati went down early in the game, but they scored three runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. T.J Friedl was the leading hitter with two hits, and a run scored. Matt McLain homered in the first inning to get the scoring started. Graham Ashcraft was the winning pitcher in the game. He went seven innings, allowed just five hits, three runs, and struck out 10. Alexis Diaz threw a perfect ninth inning to notch his 34th save of the season.

The Angels recorded just six hits in the game from six different batters. Mike Trout returned in the game, but he was just 1-4 with no other significant stats. All three runs were scored via home run for the Angels. Mike Moustakas, Brandon Drury, and Logan O'Hoppe were the home run hitters in the game. Lucas Giolito suffered the loss in the game. He went six innings, allowed four runs (one earned), five hits, and struck out nine. As a team, the Angels struck out 12 total batters.

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Reds. Shohei Ohtani will take the ball for the Angels.

Here are the Reds-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Angels Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-150)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Reds vs. Angels

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Abbott has been a great surprise pitcher for the Reds. He is a rookie, but I am not sure anybody expected him to be as good as he is. Cincinnati is 11-3 when Abbott pitches this season. After two rough starts against the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, Abbott seems to have gotten back on track. He has not walked a batter in his last two starts, and he has struck out 14 in those games. Cincinnati has won both of those games by a good margin, as well.

The Angels just got a lot better with Trout back in the lineup, but Abbott should be able to limit the damage from some other batters. Lefties are batting just .155 off Abbott this season, so Ohtani, Noah Schanuel, Mickie Moniak, and other lefties in the lineup are going to have a very tough time. If Abbott can just pitch his game, the Reds will cover the spread.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Ohtani is the best player in the MLB. He excels from both sides of the ball, and with him on the mound, the Angels have their best chance to win. Ohtani has been unhittable in his last three starts. In those games, he has thrown 19 innings, allowed just seven hits, zero earned runs, and struck out 17. On the season, opponents are batting just .185 off him, and .179 off him at Angel Stadium. The Reds are a good team, but Ohtani should be able to shut them down. The Angels struck out 12 batters in the first game of the series, and Ohtani should be able to rack them up as well. He will need to go deeper into this game, but the Angels have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick

I love this pitching matchup. Abbott and Ohtani are going to be good for a very long time. When it comes to choosing a winner, I have to go with my gut. I will take Ohtani and the Angels to cover this spread. I think the under will hit, but ultimately, the Angels pull it out.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+125), Under 8.5 (-115)