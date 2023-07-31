The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs to begin a four game series with massive divisional implications. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds and Cubs have played five times this season. Cincinnati has taken four of those five games. These are two very different teams since they last met on May 28th, so this series should be a fun one.

The Reds have taken back their spot at the top of the division after taking two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers. They now sit a half game up on the Milwaukee Brewers, so it seems like every game from here on out will be very important. To make the playoffs in the NL Central, it is likely that you will have to win the division. The Reds are doing just that. They could use some starting pitching help, and the trade deadline is hours away, so expect Cincinnati to make a move or two.

The Cubs took three of four from the St. Louis Cardinals have turned themselves into buyers. Because of this, they have officially taken Cody Bellinger off the trade block. Chicago is four games back of the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the division, so they could theoretically end this series in first place in the NL Central. The Cubs have not made any moves as of right now, but they are looking for some bullpen help, and maybe a power bat in the lineup. Expect them to find those pieces in the next few hours.

Andrew Abbott will get the start for the Reds while Marcus Stroman starts for the Cubs.

Here are the Reds-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cubs Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-205)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Abbott has been almost unhittable this season. The league has yet to figure out the rookie, and he is taking full advantage of it. On the season, Abbott has made 10 starts, thrown 61 2/3 innings, allowed just 40 hits, and struck out 66. In those innings, he has a 1.90 ERA, and 0.96 WHIP. Abbott has allowed over two earned runs just one two times in his 10 starts. The reason his ERA is not lower is because he has a start of giving up six runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Other than that, he has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. If he can just keep doing what he has been doing, the Reds will cover the spread.

The Reds will face Marcus Stroman in this game. Stroman has been struggling in July. He has allowed four runs or more in four of his five starts, and has a 7.99 ERA. He has also allowed 28 hits in 23 2/3 innings. The Reds have been able to hit .348 against the Cubs this season, so a struggling Stroman should be a good matchup for the Reds. If Stroman continues to struggle, the Reds will have no problem covering this spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Abbott has been very good, but he does allow a few more hits on the road. Opponents are able to hit .252 against him in those road starts, and his strikeouts are down a little bit. The Cubs are batting .260 at home, so they do hit better at Wrigley Field. If Chicago can put some pressure on Abbott and get some hits, they will find a way to cover this spread.

The Cubs acrually do a good job laying off pitches out of the zone. They have drawn the third most walks in the MLB, and they have the eighth lowest chase percentage. Abbott does like to try and make people chase hit pitches, so the Cubs should be able to drive his pitch count up and get Abbott out of the game early. I do not expect the Cubs to score a lot of runs in this game, but if Abbott only lasts five innings, the Cubs will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This game will be close if Marcus Stroman has a good game. However, Andrew Abbott has been very good this season, and I do not see that changing in this game. I expect the Reds to cover this spread with their ace on the mound.

Final Reds-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-205), Under 8 (-102)